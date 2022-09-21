DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured.

Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.

Police say two victims, Elijah Hosea Everett, 25, and Aaron Michael Bailey, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Robert Edward Everett, Jr., 27, Jamonty Green, 27, and Raymond Lewis, 26, have been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and first degree burglary. They were transported to the Durham County Jail, where they received no bond.

Raymond Michael Lewis (DCSO)

Jamonty Faison Green (DCSO)

Robert Edward Everett (DCSO)

According to investigators, the shooting was not random.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.