3 arrested for robbing 6 people during armed home invasion at Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three men were arrested in connection with a home invasion late Thursday in Durham, police said Friday.

Malik T. West, 25; Terrance T. Hocutt, 20; and Kyle Brown, 20 were wach charged with six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and six counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. They were each given $750,000 bonds, a news release said.

Officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 p.m. at an apartment along the 5100 block of Copper Ridge Drive. They were told several armed men with their faces covered entered the apartment and robbed six people of cash, wallets, electronic devices, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, and other items, the release said.

Police located a possible suspect vehicle and suspects a short time later on Newcastle Road. They recovered two firearms and some of the stolen property, the release said.

Kyle Brown

Terrance Hocutt

Malik West

