Investigative crews remain outside the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in Durham where a quadruple murder occurred overnight (Crystal Price/CBS 17).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were arrested in Operation Washout for their role in a double homicide that happened in February, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Feb. 19, shortly before 1:25 a.m., two men were shot and killed, and two others were injured at the Cadence at RTP apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.

Police later identified two male victims, Elijah Hosea Everette and Aaron Michael Bailey, both 25 years old, as the victims.

Operation Washout involved multiple law enforcement agencies, who ended up arresting 59 people for drug and firearm offenses in September. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said seven were arrested for murder in the operation.

Furthermore, on Thursday, Durham police confirmed that three men were arrested in Operation Washout for the Feb. 19 homicide.

Raymond Lewis, Robert Everett Jr. and Jamonty Green were each arrested and charged for:

Two counts of murder;

Two counts of attempted murder;

Five counts of first degree burglary.

Crystal Price and Kayla Morton contributed to this article.