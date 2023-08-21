DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One direction of Interstate 85 in Durham was closed for about an hour after a wreck involving injuries Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash just before 5:28 p.m. closed all lanes of I-85 south between Cole Mill Road and U.S. 15-501, according to the Durham Police Department.

The driver of one car was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said two cars had crashed. Images from the scene showed the rear of a pickup truck had damage and the front-end of a car had major damage.

NCDOT image

Traffic was being diverted to U.S. 15/501 to N.C. 147 north and back to I- 85 south.

All but one lane had reopened by 6:40 p.m.