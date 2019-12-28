3 cases in a week spur Durham Housing Authority to check carbon monoxide levels

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two more people were found to have suspiciously high levels of carbon monoxide in their blood on Friday morning at McDougald Terrace while first responders performed emergency inspections.

Durham County EMS officials said a woman was taken to the hospital and later released for high levels of carbon monoxide and a child had an unusually high carbon monoxide reading, but that child was not taken to a hospital.

According to officials with the Durham Housing Authority, they decided to do emergency carbon monoxide inspections after there have been seven reports of carbon monoxide exposure at McDougald Terrace in the last month.

EMS officials said there was one confirmed carbon monoxide poisoning that was a child on Monday. That child was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

On Friday, the Durham Housing Authority, the Durham Fire Department, Durham County EMS, and Neighborhood Improvement Services assisted with inspections.

EMS crews tested carbon monoxide readings of individuals and fire officials checked the air inside the apartments for carbon monoxide.

Officials with the Durham Housing Authority also went around to check the carbon monoxide detectors in the apartments to make sure they are working properly.

Anthony Scott, CEO of the Durham Housing Authority, said they are still looking into what caused the incidents this week.

“We’re not sure of what has occurred,” Scott said. “We don’t know if there are alternative heating sources, or if something is going on with the heating system.”

Some people who live in McDougald Terrace said they are thankful for the Durham Housing Authority for coming out and doing the emergency inspections.

“It’s very concerning,” said Ashlee Craig, a resident who lives in McDougald Terrace. “Being a parent, it was scary because I have four little children of my own and I wouldn’t want it to happen to my children. I’m glad they’re coming to check, but it was very scary here.”

Fire officials said they weren’t able to check all of the apartment units on Friday, but they will be back out there on Saturday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now