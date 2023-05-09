DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham county leaders are looking at increasing employee pay and school funding in next year’s fiscal budget.

The recommended $889 million budget represents an increase of 12% compared to this past year.

Durham Public Schools would receive an additional $10.8 million over the current fiscal year, totaling nearly $188 million.

Durham Tech would also receive a total of $14.6 million.

As for county employees, 7% pay raises are included in the recommended budget on top of a merit increase, which is slated to cost $10.5 million.

County manager Dr. Kimberly Sowell said she wants to prioritize county employee pay to stay competitive in a tough hiring market. If the budget is approved, that would start in July.

“All of our employees deserve to have salary increases that, at a minimum, keep up with inflation and surrounding county compensation trends,” Dr. Sowell said.

The budget includes a 3-cent property tax hike to make these and other increases possible. County leaders are holding five more listening sessions on the newly recommended budget through the first week of June.