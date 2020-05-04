3 charged after man shot in head in March dies weeks later, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been charged after a man was shot in the head in March and died about a month later in Durham, police said Monday.

Police said the victim, an adult male, was shot in the head inside a building at 143 Commerce Street shortly before 5:45 p.m. on March 20.

Kordell Tashaun Young, 23, of Durham was found by police lying on the ground in front of an apartment.

Young died on April 19 from his wounds, according to police.

Terrance Tyrone Hart, 20, and Khalil Daye, 19, are both charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to a Durham police news release.

Hart was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jaquomie Malike Samuel, 19, was charged with felony conspiracy.

