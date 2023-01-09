DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and three children are safe after the second floor of a home in Durham caught fire early Monday.

Durham fire officials said one occupant was treated at the scene — in the 1000 block of Worth Street — for smoke inhalation and an ankle injury, but was not transported to the hospital.

A total of 30 firefighters responded, taking about 10 minutes to get the fire under control and put out, a Durham fire release stated.

All five residents have been displaced as the house “sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.”

Friends, family and the American Red Cross have stepped in to help the displaced residents.

Following its investigation, the Durham Fire Department said the cause of the fire was accidental.