3 ejected in Durham crash – 1 dead, 2 critically injured, power lines down, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and two people are in critical condition in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Durham on Monday morning, police said.

The scene of a fatal crash at Junction Road and Inlet Avenue (Photo: Emani Payne/CBS 17)

According to authorities, officers responded to a crash in the area of Junction Road and Inlet Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Once at the scene, police found that three people had been ejected after the vehicle they were in slammed into a power pole and took down the power lines.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Junction Road between Inlet Avenue and Cheek Road is currently closed.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.