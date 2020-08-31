3 hospitalized after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Durham Monday evening, police said.
The shooting happened along Umstead Street. All three people were in a silver Honda Accord, which had multiple bullet holes in it and its back windshield shot out, police said.
The vehicle left the scene, then stopped near the intersection of Lincoln and Simmons streets.
There was no information available on the extend of the injuries suffered by the three people who were shot. Police didn’t have any details on a suspect or suspects.
The shooting is under investigation.
