DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.
Police say a vehicle hit a pole and went down an embankment near the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Fayetteville Street in Durham.
The three people inside of the vehicle had to be extricated, authorities tell CBS 17.
All three were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The crash caused power outages in the immediate area.
East Cornwallis Road will be closed from Fayetteville Street to Beechwood Road. This closure is expected to be closed until tomorrow morning and may affect the morning commute, police say.
- 3 injured as vehicle hits pole, causing power outages in Durham, police say
- Husband of coach killed in Kobe Bryant crash: ‘I got 3 small kids and no mom’
- New mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA
- Cumberland County investing more than $10 million to fix water issues at Gray’s Creek
- Chapel Hill Chinese New Year Festival organizer speaks out after event postponed
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now