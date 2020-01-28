3 injured as vehicle hits pole, causing power outages in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Police say a vehicle hit a pole and went down an embankment near the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Fayetteville Street in Durham.

The three people inside of the vehicle had to be extricated, authorities tell CBS 17.

All three were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The crash caused power outages in the immediate area.

East Cornwallis Road will be closed from Fayetteville Street to Beechwood Road. This closure is expected to be closed until tomorrow morning and may affect the morning commute, police say.