3 injured in 4 shooting incidents overnight in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating four different incidents involving shots fired that occurred late Thursday and early Friday, police said.

In the first incident, which occurred at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, a woman was walking home in the 2400-block of Pickett Road when she was approached by two men armed with guns and attacked, police said.

The woman was struck in the face with either a fist or the gun, according to authorities. The men entered the home and when a man inside heard the commotion, he went to see what was happening. When he went to check, shots were fired at him, police said. The man was not hit and the suspects ran off after firing the shots.

The woman suffered minor injuries and the man was not hurt. No suspects are in custody at this time.

The second incident was reported at 11:33 p.m. Thursday when a man was shot while driving in the 1200-block of Naples Place, according to police.

In this incident, a man was driving on the road when he reported that shots were fired at his vehicle from someone behind him. The bullet went through the tail light and struck the victim in the rear left shoulder.

The suspect was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects, police said.

The third shooting incident was reported shortly after the second when two people reported that they were robbed at gunpoint and shots were fired at them when they tried selling a video game console.

The robbery was reported at 11:44 p.m. Thursday near N. Briggs Avenue and Holloway Street, according to police. In this incident, two people were attempting to sell a video game console when two men approached them with at least one of the suspects armed with a gun. One of the suspects robbed a victim of the console, his wallet and his phone. While trying to get away in a vehicle, shots were fired at the victims. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects.

The final shooting was reported at 2:05 a.m. Friday when a man walked into a hospital in Durham with a gunshot wound to his right ankle, according to authorities.

The victim said he was riding in a vehicle on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard when shots were fired at him, striking him in the ankle.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects.

