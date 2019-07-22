3 kids, 4 adults displaced after 2 Durham house fires just 30 minutes apart

The home damaged by fire on Selby Avenue in Durham. Photo from Durham Battalion Chief Josh Sloan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three children and four adults were displaced when two homes caught fire about 30 minutes apart in Durham Monday afternoon.

The most serious fire was reported just after 1:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Selby Avenue, a news release from Durham fire officials said.

“On arrival, firefighters reported a one-story residential structure with heavy flames around the front door of the building,” the news release said.

It took fire crews about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control. The fire caused “heavy damage to the front exterior of the home as well as moderate damage to the attic area,” officials said.

The home involved in a fire on Crest Street in Durham Monday. Photo by Battalion Chief David Parker

One bedroom sustained heavy fire damage.

Three adults and three children were displaced and were being helped by the Red Cross.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

A second fire — possibly from a grill on a deck — was reported just 30 minutes earlier at 1:15 p.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Crest Street, according to the news release.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered “heavy flames from the rear of the building,” officials said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes, but there was heavy damage to the rear and attic of the home, the news release said.

One adult was displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross.

“The fire was likely caused by a grill on the deck,” fire officials said.

There were no injuries in either house fire.

