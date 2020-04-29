3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County health officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. Twenty deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus.

The residents were over 65 years old and had multiple underlying health conditions, putting them at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, officials say.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed among Durham County residents is 724, a jump of 12 from Tuesday.

Officials are monitoring outbreaks at four long-term health facilities and one crisis and assessment center.

The Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has reported 111 COVID-19 cases. Treyburn Rehabilitation Center has reported 49, Durham Recovery Response Center has reported five, the Durham VA Community Nursing home has reported four, while Hillcrest Convalescent Center has reported two cases.

From Monday to Tuesday, Durham County reported a jump from 565 cases to 712.

