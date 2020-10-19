3 people shot in 7-hour span in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a shooting – the third in a seven-hour span – that occurred early on Monday on Liberty Street.

According to police, a man was shot around 12 a.m. in the 500-block of Liberty Street when he was getting out of his vehicle in a parking lot.

Authorities said the man was shot in the ankle by an unknown male.

The shooting occurred at the Liberty Street Apartments.

A K-9 unit was out looking for a suspect Monday morning, but they were not able to find the man.

Police have not said if they know what led up to the shooting and aside from the suspect being a male, they have no other description.

Two other shootings occurred earlier on Sunday evening in Durham.

The first shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1100-block of Briar Rose Lane.

A man who was shot was taken to a nearby emergency room for treatment, but his condition was not known.

The suspect fled in an older white Nissan Maxima that had some damage, police said.

The second shooting occurred during an attempted carjacking, according to officials.

The carjacking shooting was reported before 6:45 p.m. at 3311 Shannon Road, which is near the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Durham police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Three suspects fled scene in unknown vehicle, according to police.

More headlines from CBS17.com: