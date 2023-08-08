DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people are seriously injured after a single-car crash Monday night on the Interstate 40 exit ramp to N.C. 55, according to the Durham Police Department.

On Monday, shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the I-40 exit ramp to N.C. 55.

Police said a woman in a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on I-40 when she ran off the roadway to the right and hit a concrete manhole cover.

Officers said her vehicle then traveled several feet where it went down and eventually stopped in a ditch. Two passengers were in the vehicle and all three occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash is under investigation.