3 shot, 4th injured near McDougald Terrace in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three men were shot near the McDougald Terrace affordable housing community in Durham on Wednesday night, police said.
A fourth person was injured in the incident, but not by a gunshot.
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. along the 600 block of Lakeland Street. Police did not have any information on a suspect or suspects.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.
