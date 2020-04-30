3 shot, 4th injured near McDougald Terrace in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three men were shot near the McDougald Terrace affordable housing community in Durham on Wednesday night, police said.

A fourth person was injured in the incident, but not by a gunshot.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. along the 600 block of Lakeland Street. Police did not have any information on a suspect or suspects.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: