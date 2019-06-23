3 shot at Durham restaurant after argument, police say

Durham County News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults were wounded in a shooting after an argument escalated into “an altercation” at a restaurant early Sunday in Durham, police say.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. at an Indian cuisine restaurant in the 4800 block of N.C. 55, according to Durham police.

“Two people were transported to a local hospital, and one person arrived at the hospital later,” a police news release said.

All shooting victims appear to have suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police

“According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred during an altercation that ensued following an argument.,” the news release said.

No other details were released by police, who added that the incident is still under investigation.

