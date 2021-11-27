3 shot in Durham late Friday night for a total of 6 injured by gunfire in a day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were shot just before midnight in Durham Friday night which made six people shot the day after Thanksgiving in the city.

In the second shooting Friday, Durham police said they responded to the 4000 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of those shot late Friday were transported to a local hospital and one was treated on-scene, all for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the adult treated on-scene is believed to have been hit by a ricochet bullet.

The shooting late Friday night follows a shooting at The Streets of Southpoint mall around 3:20 p.m. Friday. During that incident, which evacuated the mall, three people were also shot, including a 10-year-old.

Three other people were injured in the mall’s evacuation.