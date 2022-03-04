DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were stabbed in the parking lot outside a nightclub in Durham early on Friday, according to Durham police.

The stabbings occurred after 2 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot outside Club 9one9 in the 2200-block of N.C. Highway 54 east, police said.

Three people were stabbed in the parking lot outside Club 9one9 in Durham on Friday morning (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Three people were stabbed in the parking lot outside Club 9one9 in Durham on Friday morning (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Three people were stabbed in the parking lot outside Club 9one9 in Durham on Friday morning (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Authorities are investigating two scenes next to one another – the first outside Club 9one9 and the second at a BP gas station next to the nightclub.

Police said that the three victims were all stabbed in different parts of their bodies and are now being treated at Duke Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time and it’s not clear what led up to the stabbings.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.