DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An aggravated assault was reported to the Durham Police Department around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a search warrant.

In connection with the assault, witnesses told police they saw “multiple people shooting” from a car before jumping out of it and fleeing.

The car has been identified as a black Toyota Camry, located in the 100 block of Young Avenue at the parking lot of a multi-unit, single-story apartment building, the warrant said.

The Camry was searched at approximately 8:48 a.m. Thursday following the incident to attain evidence that would link one or more of the individuals to involvement of an aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The warrant sited probable cause, in part, by saying three individuals in the car “jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot with the sight of police.” Marijuana had also been spotted in the drivers seat with shell casings seen in and around the vehicle.

The car had “obvious bullet hole damage” with multiple holes piercing the exterior, the release said.

Upon search and investigation, Durham police reported finding firearms, ammunition, magazines, shell casings, marijuana, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia. As part of the search, DNA and latent forensics were also taken from the vehicle.

No suspect names or arrests have been announced in connection to this incident at this time.