DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 firefighters responded to a house fire that displaced five people in Durham Monday afternoon, officials said.

A house had major fire damage, a nearby car was gutted by fire and a neighboring home was also damaged by heat from the fire, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

The fire was reported just after 4:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street, the news release said.

“On arrival, firefighters reported smoke visible from the roof and fire showing from the right rear corner of the house. A car beside the house was also on fire,” officials said in the news release.

Photo by Durham Fire Division Chief Jeff Roberts

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes but took some time to extinguish.

There were no injuries and 32 firefighters were at the scene.

“The fire caused a power line to burn into and fall on the ground,” the news release said.

Duke Energy crews responded and secured the power line.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.