DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – School resource officers (SROs) protect our children when fights and other violent situations arise at school, and Durham Public Schools is facing a shortage of them as the school year is about to begin.

School starts on Monday for DPS students, and Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said nine out of their 29 allotted SRO positions for the district are vacant. That means it still needs to fill 30 percent of its SRO positions.

Birkhead said the school system is still actively recruiting to fill these vacancies. However, he said it does have a plan to have its current SROs rotate to different schools to make sure the shifts are covered.

“There will be gaps at times, but for the most part there will be someone there or available,” Birkhead said. “We’re going to try to limit that gap.”

Birkhead said it might also have off-duty officers come in and help as well.

Jeneane Jones-Morris has two children who attend high school in Durham Public Schools and she said she is concerned about the shortage of SROs.

“It’s concerning as a parent and as a citizen,” Jones-Morris said. “There are always situations in the school where SROs are necessary, there were incidents last year.”

CBS 17 requested data from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office that shows how many different incidents occurred in schools over the last few years, including fights, disturbances, weapon violations and drug complaints.

CBS 17 found there has been a decrease in overall criminal investigations over the last two years.

For instance, during the 2019-20 school year, there were 538 criminal investigations. In 2021-22, from Aug. through March of that school year, there were 250 criminal investigations.

But CBS 17 also found weapon violations and drug complaints increased in DPS over the last two years.

The data shows in 2019-20, there were 30 weapon violations and that increased to 44 last school year.

Drug complaints rose from 60 in 2019-20 to 67 last school year.

According to the data, there were 130 fights in DPS last school year from Aug. to March.

But the data also shows arrests are down significantly from 2018-19 as there were 18 arrests that school year. There were eight arrests last school year through March.

Sheryl Smith, a Durham community activist, said it’s concerning to see a shortage of SROs as these incidents remain a problem in the schools.

“I mean this is very concerning with all the crime and the shootings going on,” Smith said.

Smith is calling for the district to figure out another way to make sure schools are protected if they do not have enough SROs.

“Hopefully, some private security companies can come in and help out,” Smith said. “If they don’t have enough school resource officers in the schools, your children are going to take over the schools if something doesn’t get done.”

A chart provided by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office showing the number of incidents at Durham Public Schools.

CBS 17 reached out to other school districts in the Triangle to find out if any other districts are experiencing shortages of SROs.

CBS 17 found the SRO positions in Orange County Schools, Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools and Johnston County Public Schools are all fully staffed.

Wake County Public Schools told CBS 17 it had to reach out to each local law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction of each school to find out if there are any vacancies.

It found the SRO positions at schools in Cary, Apex, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina and Garner are all filled.

CBS 17 is still waiting to hear back from Raleigh police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.