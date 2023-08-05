DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of customers lost power Saturday morning in southwest Durham, according to Duke Energy.

The energy company is reporting this is the result of two separate, but related outages.

Duke Energy said the first outage was reported at about 5:48 a.m., leaving more than 1,600 customers without power across the areas of Hope Valley, Dunbarton, Breckenridge, Green Mill and Surrey Green.

Officials told CBS 17 the outage was caused by a vehicle that had crashed into one of their utility poles.

Durham police said it happened on South Roxboro Street near Summit Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Duke Energy originally estimated an 8:30 a.m. restoration time and has since updated their estimation to 2:30 p.m.

Duke Energy’s outage map as of 8:26 a.m.

The second outage was reported at about 7:27 a.m., leaving 2,037 customers without power in the same area, now including Lassiter Street, Valley Run and The Valley, according to Duke Energy.

They said this outage was also caused by the vehicle damaging their equipment.

As of 8:26 a.m., officials estimated a 10 a.m. restoration time for this outage.

Durham police said one person sustained minor injuries in the crash, and it remains under investigation.

They said South Roxboro Street will be closed from Charles Street to Cornwallis Road until further notice while crews work to repair the utility pole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.