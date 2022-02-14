31 firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said more than 30 firefighters responded to the scene after a home caught fire in Durham Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. at a home in the 3800 block of Angier Avenue, which is in southeast Durham, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from the front of the home.

The occupants of the home were also already outside when fire crews arrived.

The blaze was extinguished by 31 firefighters in about 10 minutes but nearly two hours later crews were still working to put out “hot spots,” the news release said.

No one was injured. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the occupants who are displaced from the home.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.