DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In the second of two fatal shootings in Durham last Tuesday, a woman who died on-scene, that had an investigation into her death span overnight, has been identified by police.

Karla Yadira Jaramillo Noyola, 31, of Durham died on-scene in the 500 block of W. Carver Street in north Durham, occurring just before 10 p.m. on April 12.

On arrival, police said they found Noyola who had been shot, however did not identify where. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but investigations on the scene spanned into the next day.

Officers did not say why and no charges have been filed at this time.

A scene is still present on Carver Street on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. following the late Tuesday shooting. WNCN photo/Crystal Price

A second shooting along Alston Avenue also occurred Tuesday night.

Two victims were transported from the scene to a nearby hospital. Durham police initially said the victims sustained what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

One of the two victims died, police said on Monday. He was killed on Alston Avenue near Juniper Street and has been identified as Jose Cabrera, 19, of Durham.

But the second, a teenager, was released Wednesday morning in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time, either, in this shooting.