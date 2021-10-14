32 firefighters dispatched to help put out Durham duplex fire; 6 displaced

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A house fire in Durham displaced six people, including five children, on Thursday and killed one dog, the Durham Fire Department said.

After arriving at approximately 7:30 a.m. to the home in the 400 block of Lakeland Street, firefighters were able to put out the fire and control the smoke on one side of the one-story duplex as well as the flames coming from one of the front doors.

That one side of the duplex suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

The family living on that side that was home at the time, one adult, five children and two dogs, were all able to escape, with the exception of one dog.

On the other side, only two dogs were home at the time, but both were able to escape uninjured.

The family living on the side where the fire went ablaze has been displaced, due to the sustained damage, the Durham Fire Department said.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced family at this time.

The Durham Fire Department has not yet released a cause for the fire.