33-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Durham, police say

Durham police Saturday night at the scene of a deadly shooting on Hardee Street. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Hardee Street in Durham on Saturday, police said.

Police were called to the 600 block of Hardee Street just before 6:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the body of Aaron Dwayne Reese inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Reese had been shot to death, police said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to investigators.

The shooting was one in a string of shootings in Durham over the weekend.

