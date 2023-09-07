A fire fully involved at a residence in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue in Durham. (Photo by Division Chief David Swain)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A giant house fire in Durham broke out early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The fire department said they were dispatched to a house fire at 5:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue near the intersection of South Alston Avenue and Linwood Ave.

The first units that arrived on scene found a single-family residential structure fire with heavy flames coming from the back of the house. The department responded with 34 personnel and it took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The fire department received assistance from Durham County EMS. The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.