34-year-old woman dies days after being held at Durham County Detention Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old woman died on Tuesday just four days after she was arrested and being held at the Durham County Detention Center, Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said.

Brittany Kittrell was arrested and booked into the detention facility on Jan. 15 on robbery and drug charges.

On Tuesday, the sheriff said she was taken to the hospital for “medical treatment” and later died.

The reason she was taken to the hospital was not released.

The official cause of death is still being determined and will be released by the medical examiner, Birkhead said.

Kitrell was facing charges of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law-false imprisonment, and felony possession of cocaine.