DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham police are investigating 35 vehicle break-ins in a parking deck that happened late night Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Making this nearly 75 vehicles broken into within the last week in Durham.

The incidents occurred on the 600 block of West Chapel Hill Street in a parking deck near 605 West End Apartments. Police say suspects broke into vehicles between the hours of 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, no vehicles have reported any stolen items. Officers have increased visibility in the area in an effort to deter criminals.

Durham Police Department says that doing the following tips could prevent vehicle break-ins:

Secure your vehicle. Lock all doors, and do not leave windows cracked, even in the summer.

Remove laptops, tablets, cell phones, and chargers.

Remove cash, coins, radar detectors, GPS devices and sports equipment.

Utilize anti-theft and/or vehicle alarms.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Don’t leave a spare key in your vehicle.

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended.

Report suspicious activity to 911 immediately. When in doubt, call 911.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information please contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.