38 firefighters battle fire that heavily damages home and pickup truck in Durham

The damaged home and truck in the 1000 Block of Mallory Lane Friday night. Photo from Durham Fire Department.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire Friday night caused major damage to a home and destroyed a truck parked outside, Durham fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 9:20 p.m. at a home in the 1000 Block of Mallory Lane, which is in a neighborhood in southern Durham, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.

When crews first arrived, they saw a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames, which had also spread to the two-story home’s garage and attic, officials said.

Gasoline from the truck helped feed the fire and 38 firefighters responded to the scene, the news release said.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire burned the truck, several rooms inside the home and much of the siding of the house.

No one was injured and the three people who live in the home were not there at the time of the fire.

Fire officials later determined the “area of origin” was the pickup truck. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.