39 firefighters respond after unattended microwave cooking food catches fire at Durham apartments

Crews at microwave fire at Durham apartments on Sunday. Photo by Jeff Roberts of Durham Fire Department

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An unattended microwave that caught fire while cooking led to nearly 40 firefighters responding to a Durham apartment complex Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. at apartments in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

Authorities said 39 firefighters responded to the scene.

Fire crews discovered a microwave was burning on the fourth floor of the apartment building.

“The fire was beginning to spread outside of the microwave as the initial firefighters made their way to the fourth floor,” the news release said.

Crews used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

There was some damage to the kitchen.

Two residents were displaced from the apartments.

“The fire was caused by unattended items in the microwave,” the news release said.