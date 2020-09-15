3 Durham shootings reported less than 5 hours Monday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Monday night they were conducting a shooting investigation in the 1100 block of Delano Street.
Police said as of 10:30 p.m. this is an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.
This is the third shooting reported in Durham Monday night.
The first was reported around 6 p.m. at 1007 Fairview St. in Durham and left three people injured, including one man critically.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.
Two people — a man and woman — were wounded in a shooting less than three hours later near the intersection of Hardee Street and Cheek Road.
This story will be updated.
