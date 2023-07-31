DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Four children were in an SUV when occupants of the vehicle got in a shootout with people in a car at a Durham County gas station Friday night, deputies said.

The shootout led to a chase with the SUV, which crashed a few miles away, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. when a deputy heard gunfire while patrolling in the area of N.C. 98 and Mineral Springs Road, the news release said.

The gunfire he heard came from the Family Circus Gas Station in the 200 block of Mineral Springs Road located north of N.C. 98 between Durham and Raleigh.

The incident happened when an SUV occupied by eight people — including four juveniles — was stopped at the gas station getting fuel from a pump.

People in a sedan arrived at the gas station and “for unknown reasons, shots were exchanged between the two vehicles,” the news release said.

When the deputy who heard the gunfire arrived at the gas station the red SUV and the black sedan had already fled.

Another deputy spotted the SUV traveling at a high rate of speed from the area and tried to stop the driver. But the driver did not stop and crashed about 3.5 miles away at the intersection of Carpenter’s Fletcher and Redwood roads.

Deputies found the SUV had several shell casings, a small amount of drugs, and a handgun. Shell casings were also found at the gas station. No one was injured in the crash or shooting.

The driver of the SUV was identified as Jaden Carranza, 19, of Benson, deputies said.

He was charged with fleeing to elude arrest and was initially held on a $7,500 secured bond by a magistrate.

The bond was later reduced to $3,500 and he is still in the Durham County Detention Center.

A passenger in the SUV, Isaiah Powell, 21, of Durham was found to have arrest warrants, according to deputies. He was arrested and released Monday on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Deputies said the occupants of the black sedan are not known.

“The juveniles were released to their parents and the remaining adults were released after giving statements on the incident to investigators,” the news release said.

The incident is still under investigation.