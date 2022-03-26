DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A first unit on the scene of a house fire in Durham Saturday afternoon saw fire shooting from the door, a division chief with the Durham Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the single-family home on Kingston Court.

The department responded to the single-story home with 40 firefighters and it took them about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control, Chief David Swain said.

The house was heavily damaged by fire and the residents were displaced, according to Durham fire officials.

There are four people who live at the house but no one was home when the fire started.

The family is being assisted by friends, family, and the American Red Cross. There were no injuries related to the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.