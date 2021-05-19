4 displaced, no one injured in Durham house fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people are without a home temporarily following a house fire on Wednesday morning in Durham, according to fire officials.

A Durham Fire Department division chief told CBS 17 that a fire damaged a home on Lynn Road early on Wednesday.

According to the fire chief, the people inside the home woke up to flames in the back of the two-story house but were able to get out in time.

The people inside the home said they have no idea how the fire started.

Fire officials said no one was hurt in the fire but the people who live there can’t return to their home for the time being.

As of 6 a.m. crews were still at the scene working to keep hot spots down in order to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the four people displaced.

The division chief told CBS 17 that an investigation into the fire is underway and no cause has been determined at this time.