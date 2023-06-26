DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Durham juveniles were recently arrested with four guns — some of which were stolen, police said Monday.

The Durham Police Department issued a news release Monday afternoon about officers targeting “gun violence.”

Police said the arrests were “recent” but did not provide dates for the incidents.

The youngest juvenile, a 14-year-old, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.

The gun associated with the arrest of Xonya Fishe, 52, and Steven Matthews, 53, both of Durham, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

The guns associated with the arrest of the 14-year-old from Durham, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

The gun associated with the arrest of Reginald Woods, 56, of Raleigh, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

The gun associated with the arrest of the Durham 17-year-old, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Police said juvenile petitions were submitted to the Department of Juvenile Justice. A photo associated with the 14-year-old’s arrest showed three guns with ammo, including one that had a wooden grip.

The other juvenile is 17 years old and was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Police said juvenile petitions were submitted to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The photo with the juvenile’s arrest information showed a handgun with what appeared to be an extended magazine.

Other arrests include Reginald Woods, 56, of Raleigh, who was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, police said.

Xonya Fishe, 52, and Steven Matthews, 53, both of Durham, were arrested, and officers recovered a firearm, police said. Fishe was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Matthews was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.