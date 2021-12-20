4 killed in shootings in Durham during the last week; homicide total climbs to 47

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Homicides in Durham continue to rise with four more people shot and killed in the city so far this week.

On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a man was shot and killed outside of a convenience store near the intersection of Morning Glory and Alston avenues. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Just two days earlier on Friday around 7:30 p.m., another man was shot to death near a store at the intersection of Holloway Street and North Briggs Avenue.

And a week ago, 19-year-old Isijah Carrington and 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton were shot and killed when someone opened fire at the stolen SUV they were in on Mathison Street on Dec. 13 at 3 a.m.

Four other teens and pre-teens were also shot while riding in the SUV and are recovering from their injuries.

Police have still not released any information on a suspect or what led up to that shooting.

According to data compiled by CBS 17, there have been 47 homicides so far this year, which is about a 50 percent increase from the 30 homicides reported this time last year.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews was not available Monday to answer questions about the rising number of homicides.

But as of Dec 9, she said 29 of the homicide cases this year remained open.

While Andrews will start sending officers in specialized units on patrol to help address the staffing shortage in January, the department told CBS 17 that officers in the Homicide Unit will not be participating in this initiative so they can focus on solving their cases.

Andrews has said before that one of the biggest challenges in solving murders and shootings is that they need people to come forward with information.

If you have any information about any of the recent murders or shootings, call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.