4 new COVID-19 deaths in Durham County; outbreaks expand to 2 more facilities

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials announced Sunday that there were four new COVID-19-related deaths since Saturday and nine new cases.

There are also now coronavirus outbreaks at five Durham County facilities — four nursing homes and one “crisis and assessment center,” officials said in a news release.

The nine new COVID-19 cases increase the total in Durham County to 555.

Four of the new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Durham County are at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, which now has 47 coronavirus cases.

The two facilities with new coronavirus outbreaks are Hillcrest Convalescent Center and Durham Recovery Response Center with two and five cases respectively.

Other existing outbreaks are at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with 111 coronavirus cases and Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home, which has four cases.

Officials said that the four people reported dead Sunday were over 65 and “had multiple underlying health conditions.” There was also one death reported Saturday.

The total coronavirus-related deaths in Durham County now stands at 15.

