4 people extricated from car, transported to hospital following Durham car chase

Four people were transported to a Durham hospital following a chase after their vehicle crashed into a ditch (Crystal Price).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people had to be freed from a car that crashed near Carpenter Fletcher Road and North Bend early Saturday morning and transported to a local hospital.

At approximately 3 a.m. the North Carolina State Highway Patrol attempted to pull a vehicle over for speeding, but it instead fled, ensuing a chase.

The fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a ditch with all four people inside needing to be extricated.

There is currently no update on the extent of their injuries and their identities are unknown at this time.

Furthermore, the trooper chasing the suspect vehicle was not hurt.

This incident remains under investigation.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.