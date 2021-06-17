1 dead in quadruple shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a quadruple shooting that happened Thursday night.

Police said on Twitter that four people were shot along the 1600 block of Holloway Street, which is near the intersection of North Briggs Avenue. Police later told CBS 17 that one person has since died in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story.