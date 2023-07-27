Durham police and K-9 units are on the scene of a shooting on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham. (Marcus Wilson/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost six months after a teenager was killed during a shooting on the American Tobacco Trail, four teenagers are facing gun and robbery charges in connection with the shooting, according to the Durham Police Department.

CBS 17 previously reported on Feb. 8, two Hillside High School students were shot on the American Tobacco Trail. Anthony Feaster, 17, died at the hospital and a 15-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in June, juvenile petitions were filed for four juveniles in connection with the homicide. Six juvenile petitions were filed for four suspects:

A 16-year-old boy is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a weapon on educational property

A 15-year-old boy is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a weapon on educational property

A 17-year-old boy is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon

A 15-year-old boy is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said three of the four teenagers were taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation, but police said they do not anticipate additional juvenile petitions.