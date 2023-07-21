DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said about 40 cars were broken into and five others were stolen in two parking decks overnight into Thursday.

The break-ins happened in two downtown parking decks in the 500 block of Foster Street late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

Police said the five cars that were stolen were later recovered. The parking decks are located in an area with several bars and restaurants.

Officers said anyone with any information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.