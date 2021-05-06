40 residents evacuated, street closed for ‘several hours’ as Durham crews repair gas leak

Scene of a May 6, 2021 gas leak near Gregson and Demerius streets in Durham. (Courtesy of the Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – About 40 people have been evacuated from their homes and a road was closed in Durham as crews worked to repair a gas leak.

The leak happened near the intersection of Gregson and Demerius streets. Gregson Street was closed between West Knox and Green streets. That closure is expected to last several hours, the fire department said.

Demerius Street was also closed between North Duke Street and Dollar Avenue, according to a news release from the fire department.

About 40 residents were also evacuated.

The Durham Fire Department has 18 people on scene providing fire protection as Dominion Energy works to stop the leak, which happened when a line was struck during underground utility work, the release said.