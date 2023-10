DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Monday afternoon.

The outage was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. and is affecting 4,022 customers, according to the Duke Energy website.

The outage stretches from a tiny part of Angier Avenue and eastward across U.S. 70 toward the Leesville Road area.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time and restoration isn’t expected until 8 p.m.