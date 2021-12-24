41 firefighters fight 2-story house fire in Durham on Christmas Eve

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve, 41 firefighters were dispatched to a two-story Durham house fire (Battalion Chief Mitch Morkunas).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 41 firefighters were dispatched early Christmas Eve morning to a two-story residential fire in Durham that displaced two adults.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. the Durham Fire Department responded to the home on Duxford Court to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house, a news release said.

Two adults were home at the time, but were both able to escape without injuries.

A Durham home suffered severe fire damage early Friday morning (Battalion Chief Mitch Morkunas).

A Durham home suffered severe fire damage early Friday morning (Battalion Chief Mitch Morkunas).

A Durham home suffered severe fire damage early Friday morning (Battalion Chief Mitch Morkunas).

The fire department said the house sustained heavy damage, displacing both occupants.

Both the Redwood Fire Department and Durham County EMS were on-scene to assist with putting out the fire that took roughly 20 minutes to contain, the news release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Battalion Chief Mitch Morkunas said in the news release.