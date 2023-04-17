Firefighters responding to a blaze in the 700 block of Carter Avenue in Durham. (Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department responded to a trailer fire early Monday morning.

Early Monday morning, the Durham Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 700 block of Carter Avenue, which is near Angier Avenue and Interstate 885.

The first arriving unit found a single story trailer showing heavy smoke and fire. Officials said 42 firefighters responded and took 18 minutes to control the blaze.

The fire department said the trailer was not occupied during the fire.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.