42nd annual Festival for the Eno returns to Durham for Fourth of July weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– The 42nd annual EnoFest is returning to Durham.

The 2021 Festival for the Eno River will be July 3 and 4 at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham.

In addition to live music, the festival will have crafts, food and fun on the river with a virtual kickoff on July 2.

The festival will showcase more than 40 artists on three stages throughout the two days, including Shirley Caesar, The Hamiltones, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Jake Xerxes Fussell, the African American Dance Ensemble, Bluegrass Experience, Rissi Palmer, Blue Cactus and more.

“EnoFest raises awareness and funds to protect and restore exceptional places that provide our region with clean water and healthy forests, wildlife and natural areas, and open space,” organizers said in a release.

Discounted tickets are on sale now through June 26 for $25 per day or $40 for a two-day pass. After June 26, tickets will increase to $35 per day or $60 for a two-day pass.

To purchase tickets and read more about EnoFest, click here.