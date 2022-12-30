DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the year comes to an end, Durham city leaders took time Friday to remember and honor those who were killed by gunfire in the city in 2022.

The event was part of a nationwide movement where cities, including New York and Philadelphia, hosted Inaugural Days of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.

“This devastated families and communities across our country, with a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx people,” Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal said at the ceremony.

O’Neal spoke on how gun violence impacted the entire nation throughout 2022, but also how it hit home for Durham.

“In 2022, Durham lost 43 members of our great city as a result of gunfire,” she said.

While all 43 names were read aloud, city officials say those people were more than just names.

“Each time one of our residents, each time one of our citizens are taken from us, the heart of our city, the very beating of it is affected,” Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton said.

City officials say they don’t want to see any more lives lost by a bullet, but that means change needs to come.

“It is important that we continue fighting for gun safety laws while also implementing gun violence prevention strategies,” O’Neal said.

City officials also held a moment of silence during the ceremony, saying there’s a piece of silence forever in each family that lost a loved one to gun violence.